Sabrina Carpenter's Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 27th Birthday!

Before you "Please Please Please" anyone else today ... make sure you wish Sabrina Carpenter a Happy 27th Birthday -- 'cause she's celebrating another year of breaking the internet with hot shots that deserve their own world tour!

The pint-sized pop singer has been turning up the heat nonstop ... from leggy stage shots to bikini snaps that leave fans obsessed. Whether she's rocking glittery tour fits or vacation thirst traps ... Sabrina keeps proving why she's pop's reigning "Manchild" magnet.

And honestly? It's impossible not to be captivated. One scroll through this gallery and you’ll be saying "Taste" louder than ever -- because every pic somehow tops the last. Short n' sweet? More like short n' scorching.