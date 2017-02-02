Angelina Jolie No Refugee Problem in U.S. Trump 'Acting Out of Fear'

Angelina Jolie is weighing in on President Trump's immigration ban and accusing him of ignoring facts about how refugees get into the U.S.

Angelina says, "It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the United States without close scrutiny." In an op-ed for the New York Times, she adds ... refugees are subject to the "highest level of screening of any category of traveler to the United States."

Of course, Angelina works with the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees. She's also adopted 3 children born outside the country. She says she understands security from terrorism is of the utmost importance, but thinks "our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear."

She never mentions the president by name in the op-ed, but says she'd want any president to work with people of all faiths around the world to make all nations more secure.