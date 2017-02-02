Arnold to Trump Dude, Let's Trade Jobs

Arnold Schwarzenegger just fired back at Donald Trump, telling the president if he's so obsessed with ratings, why not just do a switcheroo and go back to what appears to be his true passion?

Arnold just blasted Trump for blasting him at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday. Trump asked everyone to take a moment and pray for the movie star because his ratings, according to Trump, are a "disaster."

Arnold's people just added, "Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming President, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively."

Strange times.