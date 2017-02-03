Flo Rida Coachella or No Coachella Beyonce Still Should Get Paid

Beyonce deserves a million bucks whether or not she takes the stage at this year's Coachella, at least according to Flo Rida.

Flo Rida was leaving Madeo in West Hollywood when he explained Bey's put in the work to have her already well-lined pockets filled a bit more -- be it from promoters or her insurance company.

As we reported ... Beyonce's banking north of $1 million for her 2 day headlining gig, but if she bails due to carrying twins ... her insurance policy could still pay out 7 digits.

She should put Flo on the payroll as lead publicist.