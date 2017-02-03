Kim Kardashian Continues Marathon Testimony in Robbery Case

Kim Kardashian looked tired as she finished her 2nd day of testimony in the Paris robbery case.

TMZ broke the story ... a French judge traveled to NYC this week to take her testimony and try and ID the men who broke into her apartment and stole $5.6 mil in jewelry.

Her bodyguards made a lunch run. Here's something interesting. Is she allowed to buy lunch for the judge?

Kim will finish up her testimony Friday. She will not be subject to cross examination by lawyers for the alleged robbers. That's the way they roll in France.