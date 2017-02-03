TMZ

NFL Linemen Allegedly Robbed by 'Drugging Divas' In Orlando

NFL Linemen Allegedly Robbed By 'Drugging Divas'

2/3/2017 3:46 PM PST
Breaking News

0203-quinton-spain-GETTY-01Cops say Tennessee Titans lineman Quinton Spain is the latest victim of the "Drugging Divas" -- a team of women targeting rich guys, drugging their drinks, and robbing them. 

This time, officials say Spain met one of the "Divas" at an Orlando nightclub on January 27th -- and she asked to go back his place. 

When they got there, the woman made Spain a drink -- spiked it -- and when he passed out, she jacked $113,000 in jewelry ... including his gold chains and $40,000 Rolex watch. 

Officials believe the suspect has been working with another woman in the area who has been doing the exact same thing -- they've labelled the suspects the "Drugging Divas."

Officials are offering up a $1,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of the Divas. 

So far, no comment from Spain. 

0203-wanted-poster

