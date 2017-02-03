NFL Linemen Allegedly Robbed by 'Drugging Divas' In Orlando

NFL Linemen Allegedly Robbed By 'Drugging Divas'

Breaking News

Cops say Tennessee Titans lineman Quinton Spain is the latest victim of the "Drugging Divas" -- a team of women targeting rich guys, drugging their drinks, and robbing them.

This time, officials say Spain met one of the "Divas" at an Orlando nightclub on January 27th -- and she asked to go back his place.

When they got there, the woman made Spain a drink -- spiked it -- and when he passed out, she jacked $113,000 in jewelry ... including his gold chains and $40,000 Rolex watch.

Officials believe the suspect has been working with another woman in the area who has been doing the exact same thing -- they've labelled the suspects the "Drugging Divas."

Officials are offering up a $1,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of the Divas.

So far, no comment from Spain.