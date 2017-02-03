TMZ

WWE Hall of Famer Released from Prison ... Going to Rehab

2/3/2017 11:09 AM PST
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch -- aka "Sunny" -- has been released from from prison and is currently on her way back to a rehab center ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

The 44-year-old wrestling legend was locked up back in September for violating her probation stemming from a DUI case. 

She was released today and paroled to go to a rehab center. We spoke with Sytch via text messages and she confirmed she's on  the way. 

Sytch has struggled with substance abuse over the years -- and was arrested for DUI 3 times in 2015. 

She insists she wants to get and stay clean and turn her life around. 

