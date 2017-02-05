TMZ

President George Bush & Barbara All Smiles For Super Bowl LI ... After Hospital Stint

2/5/2017 3:43 PM PST
Breaking News

Great scene at Super Bowl 51 ... when President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara made a surprise appearance to do the coin toss ... less than a week after the ex-POTUS was released from the hospital. 

George was wheeled out on a chair. Barbara was driven out in a cart. Both had big smiles on their faces. 

92-year-old George was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 14th for complications stemming from pneumonia.

Barbara was discharged from the hospital a week earlier after battling health issues of her own. 

As for the coin flip ... tails. 

VP Mike Pence was there too ... giving a standing O for the Bushes. 

