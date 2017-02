President Trump Sorry Falcons ... Brady's Gonna Beat That Ass!

Breaking News

President Trump has made his Super Bowl prediction -- and SHOCKER -- he's going with Tom Brady.

The Prez sat down with Bill O'Reilly and while he gave props to the Falcons ... he said they're eventually GOING DOWN.

"Tom Brady is my friend," Trump said ... "You have to stick up for your friends right?"

Final prediction -- Patriots by 8.

We'll see ...