Jamie Lynn Spears Maddie Got ATV for Birthday Britney Asks for Prayers

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, got a Polaris ATV for her 7th birthday and it's matching up as the one in which she was critically injured.

Jamie surprised her daughter in June 2015 with the off-road vehicle. TMZ broke the story, Maddie was riding in a Polaris Sunday when it flipped over into a pond, submerging her for 2 minutes as her mom and stepdad frantically tried to unfasten her seat belt.

Britney asked for people to pray for her niece, who remains in critical but stable condition.