Prince William, Harry & Kate I'll Race Ya!

Prince William might be first in line to the throne but he was second to finish during a practice sesh for the London marathon.

Will, his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry squared off Sunday for an impromptu 100 meter sprint at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where racers were training for April's 42.195 kilometer run (that's 26.2 miles, if you're wondering.)

Will's got nice form, but still got beat by his little bro. Kate finished last.

So much for British chivalry.