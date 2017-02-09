Maria Sharapova Meet My New Publicist ... THE FONZ!!

EXCLUSIVE

What do you do when Maria Sharapova has no answers for your questions? ASK THE FONZ ... 'cause Henry Winkler just stepped in for the tennis star and played publicist for her in L.A.

It all started when we got Maria at LAX, and wanted to know some really hard-hitting questions about her training regimen during her suspension and her mindset when she comes back.

Maria was mum ... but lucky for us, Henry Winkler showed up outta nowhere (literally, guy just appeared) and answered every burning question our photog had.

He really is the coolest guy ever.