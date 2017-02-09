Mischa Barton 911 Call She's Threatening to Kill Herself

Mischa Barton's meltdown last month had her neighbors extremely concerned, after the actress screamed for all to hear she wanted to kill herself.

TMZ has obtained two 911 calls, where Mischa's neighbors reported she was off the rails, leaning over her fence and vowing to end her life.

Mischa says someone slipped her a date rape drug and that was the trigger, but one of the callers says authorities come out every few months when she exhibits similar conduct.

Mischa agreed to go to the hospital after paramedics arrived.

She was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold back in 2009.