New Orleans Tornado This Survivor Doesn't Play 'I Ain't No 80 Years Old!!'

Gotta love the spirit of New Orleans ... and tornado survivor, Ms. Constance embodied the city in this awesome exchange on live TV.

Ms. Constance was talking about being displaced after the horrible storms this week in NOLA, when the poor reporter dared to round up her age.

Ms. Constance wasn't having it -- spicier than a bowl o' gumbo!