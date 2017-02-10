Charles Oakley's Rep Slams James Dolan 'Oak's Not a Monster!'

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Oakley's camp is coming out strong after James Dolan said the Knicks legend is temporarily banned from Madison Square Garden ... with Oak's rep calling Dolan "outrageous and unprofessional."

We spoke with Oak's longtime friend and spokesperson, Akhtar Farzaie, who tells us Charles feels Dolan is unfairly making him out to be violent alcoholic in the media.

"Extremely outrageous and unprofessional of James Dolan to create a narrative of Charles Oakley in an attempt to make Charles seem like a monster."

"Very insulting and disrespectful to those that know him closely as a friend as well as his former teammates, more importantly to the loyal Knicks fans and the city of New York."