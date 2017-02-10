Kim Zolciak & NeNe Rival Housewives Throw Shade ... We Don't Need More 'Stars'

EXCLUSIVE

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak won't get a warm welcome from their fellow 'RHOA' cast members, who think the former dynamic duo is too messy and too expensive.

Sources close to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' tell us the women are saying there's no need to bring back NeNe and Kim because all they bring is over-the-top drama just to get camera time. As one source put it, there's "no substance."

We're told there's also a financial concern -- that Kim and NeNe's bloated salaries might chew up the budget, resulting in lower raises for the current cast.

Our sources say certain housewives called production Thursday to complain about the infamous frenemies returning. We're told some of the current housewives feel dissed after working hard to keep ratings up -- which they have, and now producers want to "add bulls***."

Ironically, it sounds like all this dissent would create real drama ... with substance.

However, Sheree Whitfield told us Thursday ... she'd welcome them with open arms. You buyin' it?