Tarek and Christina They Might As Well Be In Different Zip Codes

Tarek and Christina El Moussa don't want a little thing like divorce getting in the way of their ability to cash in on "Flip or Flop" ... despite the fact they both have dread written all over their face.

The divorcing couple were in Vegas Friday at an investor's summit telling the audience how they turned their home improvement idea into a burgeoning business.

Fact is ... the ratings haven't suffered despite the divorce, and we're told they have no plans to hang up the towel.