Odell Beckham Jr. Pimpin' In Paris Gettin' It at French Nightclub

Who needs a boat party ... Odell Beckham is drowning in women in Paris.

The NY Giants superstar blew off some steam at the VIP Room nightclub in France the other night ... where he was surrounded by a bunch of women with their boobs hangin' out.

They seemed to like him. He seemed to like them. Good times all around.

Odell noticed his good friend, Von Miller, was in London -- so he invited the Broncos star to join him in France.

Von and his crew hopped on the train and rolled over to meet Odell ... because that's what you do when you're rich and it's the off-season.