Grammys Party Ed Sheeran Turned Down Cold At Grammys Party

You'd think Ed Sheeran -- a 2 time Grammy winner with 9 more nominations -- would breeze into a Grammys after-party but NOOOOO!

Ed hit up Milk Studios in L.A. for the shindig but the front door proved elusive, and not just for him. Adrien Brody and super DJ Pete Tong also got the cold shoulder.

NeNe Leakes had trouble making her entrance but managed to make it in later in the evening.

And worst of all ... they ran out of In-N-Out burgers.