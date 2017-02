John Travolta Don't Be a Nimrod The Teleprompter Thing Was a Joke

John Travolta did a funny callback to his "Adele Dazeem" 2014 Oscar blunder ... problem is, a lot of people didn't remember.

Travolta was leaving the Interscope after-party in WeHo Sunday night, when he had to do what funny people dread ... explain his joke. John pretended he couldn't read the teleprompter when he introduced Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

You may recall -- or not -- John introduced Idina Menzel at the 2014 Oscars as "Adele Dazeem."