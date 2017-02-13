Jon Stewart Get Over Trump Tension, Media ... Correspondents' Dinner Worth the Trip

Jon Stewart's NEVER been confused for a Donald Trump supporter, but he strongly believes the media should show up for the President's first White House Correspondents' Dinner.

It's become a big thing -- some reporters are pulling out of the annual event due to Trump warring with multiple media outlets. Jon was grabbing a slice at Famous Original Ray's Pizza when we got his take on the potential boycott.

It's interesting because Jon hosted the WHCD back in '97, but he's also famously NOT down with Trump. He gave us one good reason why reporters should get over the tension and attend.

Jon also had a great piece of advice for Trump's handshake game, which looks to have improved with Canadian PM Trudeau ... by about 13 seconds over the Japanese PM.