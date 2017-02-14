Nene Leakes Fires Off Warning to 'RHOA' Castmates

EXCLUSIVE

NeNe Leakes delivered a stern message to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars bitching about her possible return to the show -- I'm the straw that stirs the drink and best get used to it.

NeNe was at Catch Monday night in WeHo and we asked her about some cast members holding a meeting to protest her possible return. Check it out ... pretty clear NeNe's confident she'll outlive anyone else talking smack.

For what it's worth ... Cynthia Bailey was partying with NeNe, and all seemed A-OK ... but unclear how they feel about Kim Zolciak.