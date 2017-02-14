Ricki Lake Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead

Ricki Lake's ex-husband, Christian Evans, has died, and Ricki is calling him a man the world did not understand.

Ricki posted notice of Christian's death, saying "he succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder."

She went on, "The world didn't understand this man, but I did ... For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you."

The divorce was messy ... Christian claimed Ricki defrauded him in negotiating the prenup and tried setting it aside. The divorce became final in 2015.

It was Ricki's second divorce. They were married for 2 1/2 years before splitting.