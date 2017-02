Valentine's Day Stars Celebrate with Their Lovers ... and Their Kids, and Their Dogs, etc.

Hollywood stars bust out the romantic moves for their Valentines just like us normies ... but their flowers and chocolate covered strawberries just look more expensive.

Check out what celebs like Kerry Washington, James Van Der Beek, Chrissy Teigen and Chelsea Handler are posting on V-day ... and enjoy a cute dog or 2 in the mix as well.