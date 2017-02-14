YouTube Star PewDiePie Show Canceled ... After Anti-Semitic Jokes

PewDiePie's show on YouTube is no more -- he's been cut loose by the video platform ... hours after Disney pulled the plug over his anti-Semitic "jokes" on his channel.

YouTube says it canceled the release of a 2nd season for PewDiePie -- real name Felix Kjellberg -- and will not be promoting the rest of his channel as well.

One of his videos included a banner that read, "Death to all Jews."

Disney, which owns Maker Studios and helped produce PewDiePie's show, also cut him loose after the realized he had a ton of anti-Semitic gags and Nazi imagery embedded in his vids.

PewDiePie has more than 53 million followers, and is YouTube's most popular channel.

Good riddance.