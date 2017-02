Brooklyn Beckham Busted Arm Blows Family Vacay

Breaking News

David Beckham's athletic genes weren't enough to protect his oldest son from a snowboarding injury.

Brooklyn Beckham was sporting a sling on his arm Thursday as he walked around Whistler Village in Canada. The 17-year-old model is there on vacay with David, Victoria and his siblings.

That's the breaks, but he's a Beckham -- someone will cozy up to him by the fireplace in the lodge.