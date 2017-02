Hillary Clinton Grandma Duty on Sesame Street

Hillary Clinton doesn't have politics on her mind, instead she's all up in Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Bert & Ernie's biz!

Hillary took in 'Sesame Street Live' Friday at Madison Square Garden with her 2 grandkids, Aiden and Charlotte ... and, of course, their mom Chelsea.

Hillz caught the matinee and not in a cush front row seat, as you might expect. Witnesses tell us she and the fam were chilling in the 100th row.

Better than a State Dinner with Trudeau?