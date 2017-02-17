Lisa Marie Presley Kids in Protective Custody Claims Estranged Hubby Has 'Disturbing Photos'

Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters are in protective custody after authorities found "pictures and disturbing videos" on what she says is her estranged husband's computer.

According to new legal docs, obtained by Daily Mail, the images on the photos and videos were disturbing enough for authorities to take the 8-year-old girls away from both parents. Lisa Marie says, "I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices."

Authorities found the images after a raid on Lisa Marie's home.

Lisa Marie, the daughter of Elvis Presley, also says she's broke ... living with her daughter.

Sources tell us the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is conducting an investigation and for now the children will remain in protective custody.