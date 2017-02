Big Sean Attacked in Queens

Big Sean got a slap in the face -- literally -- at a CD signing in Queens, and the guy who did it is probably hurting today.

The incident went down Friday night at a record store. It's unclear why the man attacked Sean, but it didn't matter to the rapper's bodyguards who took the guy down with dispatch. Cops took over and arrested the dude.

We're guessing he didn't get an autographed CD.