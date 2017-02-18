Wrestling Villain Ivan Koloff Dead at 74

Ivan Koloff, aka The Russian Bear who wrestled to fame for years as a supreme villain, has died.

Rick Flair posted the news Saturday morning. The 74-year-old Koloff had been battling liver cancer.

Koloff was a former WWWF World Heavyweight champion who fought the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Superstar Billy Graham and Bob Backlund. He was especially big in the 80's as Ronald Reagan challenged Russia on the world stage.

The news comes just 1 day after WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele died from kidney failure.

Koloff's sister had started a Go Fund Me page to help pay for Ivan's medical expenses.

RIP.