President Trump Mar-a-Lago Protected from Planes, Drones and Rockets

EXCLUSIVE

President Trump's Winter White House is in an aerial bubble ... with major restrictions on drones and other aircraft flying within miles of Mar-a-Lago.

Drones cannot be flown within a 10 nautical mile radius of the area surrounding the president's estate, during the time he's there. When Trump leaves, people can fly drones only with prior FAA and airport approval.

Palm Beach International Airport is 2.5 miles away from Mar-a-Lago. Commercial and government flights will not be restricted, but private pilots will be put through the ringer. We're told before landing at PBI, private pilots must land at a nearby airport and get hardcore TSA screening, which includes ID verification, vetting of all pilots, crew and passengers, screening of baggage and airplane inspection.

Also, no firearms are allowed onboard.

And there's more. Each private pilot is given a "discreet code" -- a secret password -- that they must continuously squawk back to the PBI tower.

One more thing. While Trump is in town, no one can balloon, hang glide, skydive or tow a banner over the estate. Also, no rockets.