George 'The Animal' Steele Gets WWE Celeb Tribute

Get your tissues ready ... 'cause the WWE put together a 3 minute tribute to fallen legend George "The Animal" Steele ... and it's emotional.

Kevin Hart, Bret Hart (no relation), David Arquette, Sheamus, Steph McMahon and more all participated in the video ... explaining why he meant so much to the world of pro wrestling.

George passed away last week at the age of 79.

R.I.P.