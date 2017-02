Margot Robbie Driving Tonya Harding Home

If there was any lingering doubt about Margot Robbie, it's gone now ... she IS Tonya Harding.

Paps got Margot on the set of the the biopic "I, Tonya," where she continued to channel the former Olympic figure skater both in costume and expression.

Looks like they're at about the part when Tonya's troubles begin.