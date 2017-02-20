President Trump Southern White House Sends Flight Schools into Panic

EXCLUSIVE

Flight schools in the Palm Beach area are taking a big hit because of President Trump's Southern White House ... and at least one school is concerned about terrorism.

Multiple flight school staffers tell TMZ ... the FAA's airspace lockdown is killing business. Whenever Trump's at Mar-a-Lago, flight schools operating within a 10-mile radius of it are shut down.

One school owner tells us he loses around $7,000 a day when Trump is in town, and he's down $56k since the inauguration. Another flight school owner says the buzz in town is that Trump will be there for most weekends through May, so they're bracing for the worst.

Another school owner has an even deeper concern. He won't take his students anywhere in the vicinity of Mar-a-Lago, even though he's allowed to do it when Trump's not in town. He says he doesn't unwittingly want to help someone who is out to harm the President. You'll recall some of the 9/11 terrorists attended flight schools.