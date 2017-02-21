Foo Fighters & NOFX Supergroup We Need Nut Huggers To Keep Punk Alive!

EXCLUSIVE

Punk rockers Me First and the Gimme Gimmes' top priority when they hit the road is testicle care -- making sure their nuts are comfy.

TMZ got a copy of the greenroom demands for the super group -- made up of NOFX's Fat Mike and Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett -- and a 5 pack of Hanes nut huggers are apparently crucial to their success ... as is Nicorette gum, mint flavor only.

They're playing the Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival in May, so organizers have some time to hit a local Target for undies. The rest of their demands are mostly booze-related:

- 1 bottle of Midori

- 6 pack Wild Irish rose red wine

- 2 bottles Jameson

- 1 bottle Grey Goose

They also want 2 whole chickens and rash cream -- not for use with the chicken. We're guessing, but ya never know.