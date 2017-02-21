Shia LaBeouf Protest Camera Spray Painted

EXCLUSIVE

8:20 AM PT -- The El Rey Theatre says it will replace the damaged webcam cover shortly. A rep told us they have plenty of replacements. We're also told they don't plan to report the vandalism to police. Someone's protesting Shia LaBeouf's protest by spray painting the camera trained on his "He will not divide us" demonstration.

A vandal approached the live stream camera -- set up by Shia and artists Nastja Rönkkö and Luke Turner -- early Tuesday morning at around 4:20 and unloaded a canister of red spray paint. The vandal is wearing a mask or bandana to hide his identity.

The hijinks went down in Albuquerque, days after Shia made it the new home of the protest after getting kicked out of his New York venue.

Fear not ... someone's scraping off the paint right now.