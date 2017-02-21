President Trump Must Remember Black People's Sacrifices ... Says Wyclef Jean

President Trump needs a refresher on the everyday tragedies African-Americans faced for years ... according to Wyclef Jean.

We asked 'Clef about Trump's Tuesday visit to the National Museum of African American History -- with Dr. Ben Carson -- and he told us what he HOPES the prez learned ... including tolerance for opposing viewpoints.

It's interesting ... Wyclef quoted Dave Chappelle's plea to give Trump a chance -- yet it definitely sounds like his patience for POTUS is wearing thin.