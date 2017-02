Oprah Gets Behind the Tequila Wheel For 'Wrinkle' Wrap Party

Oprah knew exactly how to unwind at the end of shooting her new movie -- a little margarita mix and a lot of tequila.

O was in New Zealand Wednesday playing bartender for the cast and crew of "A Wrinkle in Time." Her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, seemed more than happy to let Oprah "get behind the tequila wheel!"

If the movie's half as good as this ... director Ava DuVernay's gonna score another hit.

Best wrap party. Ever.