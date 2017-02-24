Amber Rose Oh, I OWN Ace of Diamonds ... I Have Receipts!!

EXCLUSIVE

Amber Rose isn't sweating the lawsuit accusing her of lying about buying Ace of Diamonds strip club because she's getting a trademark to back her up ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs, Amber formed a corporation called Ace of Diamonds, Inc. and back in December filed for a trademark on the name, as well as the abbreviation "AoD." The docs say the trademark will be for "entertainment services in the nature of live dance performances" and "gentlemen's clubs featuring exotic dancing."

It hasn't been stamped and approved just yet, but she's clearly confident she's going to get it. It also explains why she blurted it out at the All Def Movie Awards.

As we first reported, the current owners of the club say Amber doesn't own a damn thing, and they've filed a $1 million slander suit against her.

Amber's trademark could face an uphill battle because the current AoD has been operating for years, which carries legal weight. Still, she's pressing ahead ... telling us she's opening a new location in a month and a half -- still on Monday nights.