Amber Rose Sued By Ace of Diamonds ... You Don't Own Us!

EXCLUSIVE

Amber Rose and her mouth went too far when it comes to one of L.A.'s most famous strip clubs ... according to a lawsuit filed by the owners of Ace of Diamonds.

Amber bragged to the audience at the All Def Movie Awards Wednesday night that she'd bought AoD. The crowd -- clearly fans of the club's fine product -- cheered wildly, and Amber's purchase was reported by multiple media outlets.

But the owners of AoD -- SKWS Enterprises -- say Amber hasn't put a dime into ownership of the club. They say her comment is "unequivocally false" and they haven't sold to anyone.

They're suing Amber for slander, and looking for more than a million bucks.