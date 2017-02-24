EXCLUSIVE
Amber Rose and her mouth went too far when it comes to one of L.A.'s most famous strip clubs ... according to a lawsuit filed by the owners of Ace of Diamonds.
Amber bragged to the audience at the All Def Movie Awards Wednesday night that she'd bought AoD. The crowd -- clearly fans of the club's fine product -- cheered wildly, and Amber's purchase was reported by multiple media outlets.
But the owners of AoD -- SKWS Enterprises -- say Amber hasn't put a dime into ownership of the club. They say her comment is "unequivocally false" and they haven't sold to anyone.
They're suing Amber for slander, and looking for more than a million bucks.