Dr. Cornel West Trump's America Worse Than Jim Crow!

President Trump is sending America right back to the days of segregation ... according to renowned social activist Dr. Cornel West.

The former Harvard and Princeton professor gave our guy at LAX his thoughts on Trump's policies -- particularly his stance on equal access to bathrooms for transgender students. Dr. West says he's not just worried about the prez, but also advisers like Steve Bannon.

He had this warning too: Your perceived liberties are never a given.