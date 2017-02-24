When Milo Yiannopoulos quit Breitbart News the clock started ticking on his employment visa, but sadly, for his millions of haters ... he's already figured out a way to stay in America.
Milo is here under an O-1 visa for "aliens of extraordinary ability" -- his being journalism, we're guessing -- but without a U.S. employer to sponsor him, he'd be deported in 60 days. Sources in Milo's camp tell us he's not sweating deportation, because he's lined up a new sponsor.
We're told the people behind a secret new media venture Milo will be working with have agreed in principle to file the necessary paperwork. It's not a done deal yet, but as usual ... Milo's cocky confident he'll close the deal.
On the heels of taking multiple L's -- resigning from his senior editor gig at Breitbart, losing a book deal and a national speaking role -- Milo's trying to bounce back by releasing his book through a new publisher.
Long story short -- we're most likely stuck with him, America.