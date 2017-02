'The Dudesons' Star Today On the Menu ... Live SCORPION!!!

You Gotta See This!

"The Dudesons" star Jukka Hilden is at it again ... with another insane stunt that ends with a SCORPION TRAPPED IN HIS MOUTH!!

Jukka -- a member of the four-man stunt group from Finland -- was the lucky loser who had to stuff a live scorpion in his mouth, and attempt to duct tape the sucker in there for a full minute.

Why? Because playing with alligators is so last week.

There's gotta be a better way to make a living.