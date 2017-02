Floyd Mayweather 40th Birthday Bash Features Mariah and Bieber

Floyd Mayweather was true to larger-than-life form Saturday night, celebrating his big 4-0 with about a million celebs.

The bash went down at the J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live. Mariah sang Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber followed with "Where are U Now" as Too Short, Nicole Murphy, The Game, Bobby Brown, Adrien Broner, Terrell Owens, Fat Joe and others looked on.