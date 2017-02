Steve Harvey I Instantly Recognized 'That Look' On Beatty's Face

Warren Beatty's got a new BFF Monday morning -- Steve Harvey's suddenly showing him all kinds of love for giving people a new epic live TV blunder to harp on, instead of Steve's.

Steve shared his perspective on the Oscars Best Picture screwup ... which, of course, reminded everyone of Steve's historic Miss Universe screwup.

Steve offered some advice for Warren, but gotta say -- did NOT see this ending with an MLK quote.