If The Weeknd has any menage a trois fantasies ... this would be the time to let Selena Gomez know -- the couple's in Paris, and staying just a few minutes away from his ex, Bella Hadid.
Selena and The Weeknd were spotted chilling at their hotel -- which happens to be a convenient Parisian stroll away from the one where Bella's staying.
He's in town for a tour, and Bella's there for fashion stuff. We're guessing Selena's there because, well ... maybe she knew Bella was gonna be there.
Three's company in France too, n'est-ce pas?