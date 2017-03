'Bachelor' Villain Corinne Never Say Die

EXCLUSIVE

Corinne Olympios loves to tease, and she's sticking to that ... even after Nick Viall sent her packing.

The 'Bachelor' villain was at LAX Tuesday when she dropped a nugget about a possible reality show in the works. Even though she didn't win, Corrine maintains she's the best in the game.

In her usual fashion ... she left our camera guy craving more.