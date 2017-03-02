Jeff Sessions Surprise Presser ... To Speak On Russia Scandal

LIVE STREAM

Jeff Sessions is about to address accusations that he lied to Congress about speaking to Russian officials during Donald Trump's campaign ... and we're steaming live.

Sessions is set to speak on the matter Thursday at 1 PM PT ... this after reports surfaced alleging he lied under oath in his confirmation hearing for Attorney General.

At the time, Sessions was asked if he had had any communication with Russian officials while Trump was campaigning for president ... he told them no. Now, the Justice Department has alleged he spoke with a Russian ambassador twice and failed to disclose it at his hearing.

Many lawmakers are demanding his resignation immediately -- much like Michael Flynn just weeks ago -- or at the very least recuse himself from the ongoing probe into Russia's role in the 2016 election.

Sessions said he would recuse himself "whenever it's appropriate." Meanwhile, Trump has expressed "total" confidence in Sessions since the allegations ... and doesn't think he needs to recuse or resign.