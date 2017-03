Miles Teller Pity for Oscars Accountants Getting 86'd Sucks!

Miles Teller thinks PricewaterhouseCoopers is doing right by not firing the employees responsible for the Best Picture screwup, and for one solid reason.

We got Miles and his hot GF, Keleigh Sperry, Thursday at LAX. When our photog told them the PwC employees won't be allowed back at the Oscars but get to keep their day jobs ... Miles breathed a sigh of relief.

As for the Academy recruiting a new accounting firm -- Miles whipped out the ol' "I'm just an actor" card. Well played, sir.