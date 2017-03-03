EXCLUSIVE
Sean Astin knows Trump haters are using his famous speech from 'Lord of the Rings' as inspiration, but he has a new message for them.
Sean was at LAX when we brought up the metaphor people have been talking about since November -- his character Sam's inspirational speech about fighting for the good that's still left in the world. Sean told us he gets why people made the comparison, but he's also had a change of heart.
Check out his take now, 4 months after the election. Sean sounds a little more optimistic that America won't have to make the long, torturous walk through Mordor -- like Sam, Frodo and millions of moviegoers did.